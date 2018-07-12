हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Ab Tak Chappan' screenplay writer Ravi Shankar Alok allegedly commits suicide

Alok was reportedly involved in the writing of Nana Patekar-starrer 'Ab Tak Chhappan'.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: A 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri (W), ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM on Wednesday, a police official said.

Alok was reportedly involved in the writing of Nana Patekar-starrer 'Ab Tak Chhappan', he said.

No suicide note was found on Alok's body or in his house, the official added.

As per the preliminary information, Alok was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he said.

Suburban Versova police are conducting further probe. 

