हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abeer Soofi

Abeer worried about his acting prospects after 'Mere Sai'

Actor Abeer Soofi, who essays the role of Sai Baba in "Mere Sai", says he is worried about his "acting prospects" after the TV show concludes.

Abeer worried about his acting prospects after &#039;Mere Sai&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Abeer Soofi, who essays the role of Sai Baba in "Mere Sai", says he is worried about his "acting prospects" after the TV show concludes.

"I am absolutely happy and feel proud to be part of such a prestigious show - 'Mere Sai'. In the past year, I have genuinely experienced lots of positive changes in my life," Abeer said in a statement.

"I remember when I agreed to do the show and play the coveted role of Sai Baba, many people told me that it would be difficult for me to break my image after playing such a distinct role. 

"It wouldn't be good for me on the professional front as I would be stuck with just one character."

On the contrary, he feels playing Sai Baba has helped him gain a huge fan following.

"And on the personal front, I have become very calm," he said.

"Whenever I visit my hometown, I feel a bit different as my mother treats me as if I really am Sai Baba. She is a devotee of Sai Baba like me and probably the only person who is more happy than me because of the role that I essay." 

"Playing the character of a saint has been a difficult task as whenever I visit a public place, fans recognise me and try to seek blessings by touching my feet."

He is enjoying the amount of love and appreciation he is getting from viewers, but he also has a "small fear" in mind. 

"I am worried about my acting prospects after ‘Mere Sai', but I am carefree about it as I am sure about Sai Baba's blessings and he will only choose the best for me," said Abeer.

Tags:
Abeer SoofiMere SaiSai baba

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close