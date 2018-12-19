हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Abhay Deol and R Madhavan to have cameos in Aanand L Rai's Zero

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero has an ensemble cast. Apart from Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, actors R Madhavan and Abhay Deol too have roles to play in the film

Abhay Deol and R Madhavan to have cameos in Aanand L Rai&#039;s Zero

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero has an ensemble cast. Apart from Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, actors R Madhavan and Abhay Deol too have roles to play in the film

The two actors will reportedly have cameos in the film. However, not much has been revealed about their characters.

Madhavan who has earlier worked with Aanand L Rai for the successful franchise of Tanu Weds Manu would be seen in a special appearance. If sources are to be believed he will be playing an important part of Aafia aka Anushka Sharma's life.

While much details are not revealed of Abhay Deol's character, the actor will collaborate with the director again after Ranjhaana for a special role. 

The powerful trailer has impressed the audience and piqued their interests

Zero showcases Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as Aafia, a girl who is a scientist living with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar named Babita Kumari. Zero, a Christmas release Is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on December 20, 2018.

