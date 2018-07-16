हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol says nine-month old niece Radhya Takhtani is sassy and this pic is proof

Pic courtesy: @abhaydeol, @imeshadeol

Mumbai: Mamu Abhay Deol took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph that shows his carrying his nine-month-old niece Radhya Takhtani in his arms. The toddler (daughter of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani) is seen patting Abhay's face.

And Abhay, who is known for showcasing his witty side quite often wrote an ideal caption for the photograph.

Check out what Abhay wrote while sharing the cute pic:
"Radhya- “TALK TO THE HAND BUDDY!”
Not even 9 months old and already sassy. Ah well, she is my niece! (sic)."

For the unversed, Abhay is Esha's cousin. He is legendary actor Dharmendra's brother Ajit's son. 

Daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha (who is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani) gave birth to Radhya on October 20, 2017, at Hinduja Hospital here.

Esha tied the nuptial knot with Bharat at the ISKCON Temple here on June 29, 2012.

The couple exchanged marital vows once again during Esha's godbharai (traditional baby shower celebrations) as per Sindhi customs in which the parents-to-be are expected to take three pheras together.

While she was carrying Radhya, Esha flew to Greece along with hubby Bharat for their babymoon.

