Abhinav wraps up shooting for Ekta Kapoor's show

Actor Abhinav Kapoor is done with the shooting of the second season of producer Ekta Kapoors show "Dil Hi Toh Hai".

Mumbai: Actor Abhinav Kapoor is done with the shooting of the second season of producer Ekta Kapoors show "Dil Hi Toh Hai".

The second season will be later available on ALTBalaji. 

"We wrapped up shooting for the show today (Saturday). I had an amazing time shooting for it for a year. I can't define the bond all of us share. They are more like soulmates," Abhinav, who plays the character of Aman Rastogi in the show, said in a statement. 

"This show will always stay close to my heart. No show can ever surpass it as I have learnt so much in the process," he added.

Actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani are also part of the show.

