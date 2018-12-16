Abhishek Bachchan answers why Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were serving food at Isha Ambani's wedding—Read tweet

New Delhi: A few days ago, videos of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan serving food at Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's wedding went viral. Soon after the videos went viral, memes flooded social media on the same.

Well, the reason behind Senior Bachchan and Aamir serving food at the Ambani wedding is now out! Thanks to Abhishek Bachchan. As per Abhishek's tweet, serving food to the groom's family is a part of a tradition called 'Sajjan Ghot'.

A Twitter user wrote, “Why were Amir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan serving food in Ambani wedding?”

To this, Bachchan junior replied, “It is a tradition called "sajjan ghot". The brides family feeds the grooms family.”

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony at their Mumbai residence Antilla. The wedding was attended by various high profile guests including the who's and whose of Bollywood.

Anand is said to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year. They reportedly celebrated the occasion with their parents and siblings.

The couple got engaged in September at the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como in Italy. The gala affair was attended by the who's who of the business and entertainment industry.

In May this year, a starry pre-engagement bash was held at Isha's residence, Antilia in Mumbai. The star-studded party was attended by the high and mighty celebrities and business honchos of the country.