Abhishek Bachchan faces camera after two-year hiatus

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for a project after a two-year hiatus. Abhishek posted a rather emotional tweet to announce his comeback. His Twitter handle was soon flooded with congratulatory and encouraging messages from his colleagues in Bollywood.

The actor took to Twitter to share the good news, he wrote, "It’s been just over two years since I faced a film camera — A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. ‘Manmarziyaan’.” Earlier, he had posted a photo of the film’s script."

Here's the tweet:

It’s been just over 2 yrs since I faced a film camera… A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. #Manmarziyaan #TakeTwo — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 2, 2018

Abhishek will be seen in 'Manmarziyan' directed by Anurag Kashyap. He was last seen in Housefull 3, that released on June 16.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first ones to congratulate him, like a generous friend he wrote, "Welcome back AB! We have missed seeing you and need to see much more of you at the movies!!!! Love you!!!!"

Actor Rishi Kapoor, whom Abhishek addresses as Chintu Uncle, also had nice things to say to him. Taking to Twitter, Rishi wrote, "Sincerest best wishes to an actor waiting to explode. My best to another son of mine. Love you and always an admirer! God Bless!"

Actor Rohit Roy also extended his best wishes to Abhishek via a tweet, "Wooohoooo my brother!! Go get em, Tiger! God bless n all my love, always !"

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently shooting in Amritsar, recently shared a video of the film's crew having a meal at a dhaba.