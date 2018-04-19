Abhishek Bachchan gets trolled for living with parents, his epic reply will win your heart

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan knows how to handle trolls in the best way possible. Whenever someone has tried to drag his family, be it Aishwarya Rai, his daughter Aaradhya or his mother Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek has always put the trolls in their place.

A Twitter user tagged Abhishek and posted a distasteful tweet that read, "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!"

To which Abhishek had the wittiest response, he wrote, "Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

When a fan asked why he replied to the troll, he answered, "Sometimes they need to be put in their place."

Sometimes

they need to be put in place. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has finished shooting for his comeback film 'Manmarziyan' directed by Anurag Kashyap. Post wrapping up the shoot, Abhishek penned an emotional letter that read, " Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end... Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile....” Not only that, he also thanked his co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Kanika Dhillon and the crew of the film,”To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapseeand @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly... STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath " hum to udd gaye"!!”

The film is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.