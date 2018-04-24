Abhishek Bachchan grooves to 'Kajra Re' with Ranbir Kapoor in the middle of a football match-Watch

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan with other B-town celebs and TV celebs were in Singapore to play a charity football match. But the duo were seen grooving to Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan's famous number 'Kajra Re'.

In the video posted by a fan, you can clearly hear 'Kaala Chasma' being played in the background but the guys decide to change the norm and do 'Kajra re' steps instead.

Check out the video full of bromance:

Abhishek replied to the Twitter user, ‘Hahaha. Ranbir and I just couldn’t get the steps so we did one that we knew.”

The trailer of the most-awaited film 'Sanju' of Ranbir Kapoor was unveiled today.The teaser opens with a shot of Sanju stepping out of the Yerwada Jail. And the first glimpse of Ranbir in the teaser as Sanju showcases the actor's passion for his craft. Ranbir has not just sported Dutt's look but has also absorbed his body language to the T.

The teaser takes us through the timeline which shows Sanjay Dutt played by Ranbir as a twenty-two-year-old talking about drug addiction to a matured young man in his late twenties who works on his physique to build a body to die for; the teaser compiles significant and contrasting times the actor has seen in life - a luxurious life abroad and the darkness within the four walls of a prison.

The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.