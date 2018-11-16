हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has the sweetest birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Here's wishing the adorable little angel a very happy birthday!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is known to be a doting husband to Aishwarya and a caring father to Aaradhya. The actor is quite protective of his family and often takes a stand for them on social media. Abhishek is an active social media user and keeps sharing pictures of his family, keeping fanbase updated and happy. The actor's daughter Aaradhya turns a year older today and Bachchan Junior took to Instagram and wished her in the most adorable way!

Sharing an illustration on the social media platform, Abhishek wrote, “Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart. Thank you @fifipewz for this illustration”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in the year 2007 after dating for two years. The couple is blessed with the adorable Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan' which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film received positive reviews from the critics but failed to perform at the box office. The actor will soon share screen space with his wife Aishwarya in a film titled 'Gulab Jamun'. Anurag Kashyap will produce the film which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Abhishek BachchanAaradhya BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan

