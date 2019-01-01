Abhishek shares an endearing pic with Aishwarya and Aaradhya

New Delhi: Each year brings with its new hopes, dreams and enthusiasm. Our Bollywood celebs too welcomed new year with full gusto and pictures of B Towners are breaking the internet. While some chose exotic locations to ring in 2019, others preferred quality time with family and friends. Actor Abhishek Bachchan too joined the bandwagon and shared an endearing picture with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Check out the pic here:

We can't take our eyes off the Bachchans in the cutesy click! Aaradhya is the apple of her parents' eyes and has inherited Aish's cute smile.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in the year 2007 after dating for two years. The couple is blessed with the adorable Aaradhya, who was born on November 16, 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan' which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film received positive reviews from the critics but failed to perform at the box office.

The actor will soon share screen space with his wife Aishwarya in a film titled 'Gulab Jamun'. Anurag Kashyap will produce the film which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara.