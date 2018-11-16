हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan pens a heartfelt note for Aishwarya Rai on daughter's birthday

Proud father Abhishek Bachchan, whose darling daughter Aaradhya turned a year older on November 16, 2018, penned a heartwarming note for wife Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan pens a heartfelt note for Aishwarya Rai on daughter&#039;s birthday

New Delhi: Proud father Abhishek Bachchan, whose darling daughter Aaradhya turned a year older on November 16, 2018, penned a heartwarming note for wife Aishwarya Rai.

Sharing a heartwarming picture of his wife Aishwarya, "My beauties. 
A child's birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother. 
For giving birth to her, For loving her, taking care of her and basically just being a Wonder Woman! 
To the Mrs.- thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever.... Our daughter! 
And to my Angel- Happy Birthday again, Aaradhya.
@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in the year 2007 after dating for two years. The couple is blessed with the adorable Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.

Here's wishing the adorable little angel a very happy birthday!

On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan' which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film received positive reviews from the critics but failed to perform at the box office. The actor will soon share screen space with his wife Aishwarya in a film titled 'Gulab Jamun'. Anurag Kashyap will produce the film which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Tags:
Abhishek BachchanAishwarya Raiaradhaya bachchanVicky Kaushal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close