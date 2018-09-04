Abhishek Bachchan recalls his childhood days, says he was a 'naughty kid'

New Delhi: The tall and talented Abhishek Bachchan is all gung -ho about his upcoming venture 'Manmarziyaan', a film by Anurag Kashyap. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. It is jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actor opened up about his childhood days and much more. He said, “I was very naughty, that’s what my mother tells me. But I feel most boys are that way growing up.”

Talking about Aaradhya, he said, Today’s children are so mature, they are able to adapt so much more quickly than us or our parents. Each of us has a different journey of parenthood."

He also added, "When I was single, I would just pack my bags with the essentials and head off. Now that I am a family man, I try to put some effort into packing for all of us. But before I can get to it, I find that Aishwarya has already done everything that needs to be done. She’s a one-woman army, I must say."

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen together in 'Gulab Jamun'. The film will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

Meanwhile, 'Manmarziyaan' hits the screens on September 14, 2018.