Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shares an adorable family pic with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan

 From the caption, it can be inferred that the pic is clicked by none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan! 

Abhishek Bachchan shares an adorable family pic with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is a doting husband to Aishwarya and a loving father to Aaradhya. Mr Bachchan is quite protective of his family and has often hit back at trolls directed at his wife or daughter. The actor is an avid social media user and often shares pictures of his family, leaving his fans elated.

Bachchan took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. The three look adorable together as they smile for a picture. From the caption, it can be inferred that the pic is clicked by none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan! Looks like both Senior and Junior Bachchan joined Aaradhya and Aishwarya in Europe!

The caption of the pic is, “Then there were three! #SummerHolidays: @amitabhbachchan”

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The fantasy adventure series will be a trilogy, a first of its kind in Bollywood  The first part of the film is expected to release on August 15, 2019. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The cast of the film shot for the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria. Ranbir and Alia were joined by Mouni Roy, famous for her portrayal of Naagin on Indian Tv.

Brahmastra also has actor-wrestler Saurav Gurjar on board to play a negative role.

The film has been named after Lord Brahma's weapon which is believed to be the most powerful.

