Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta

Abhishek Bachchan shares endearing photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda

The pic is from Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony that took place on June 30, 2018.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is a doting father to Aaradhya Bachchan and a protective and loving husband to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor never holds back from defending his family against trollers on social media and he does it in the most classy way possible. The actor also has a beautiful niece, Navya Naveli Nanda who is much loved by her 'Mamu'.

Abhishek took to Instagram and shared an endearing picture of his wife, niece and daughter. All three look beautiful in traditional attires. The picture's caption is simple yet beautiful.

Captioned as 'My girls', here is Abhishek's latest post:

 

Keeping it classy, the entrance of the Ambani's house was majestically decorated with flowers and lights. The event was a star-studded affair with several Bollywood celebs attending it.

Akash proposed to his childhood friend Shloka Mehta in Goa on March 24, 2018, and the news spread like fire. The duo in the presence of the families had a beautiful celebration followed by a star-studded bash.

Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate and managing director of Rosy Blue, Russell and Mona Mehta. Akash and Shloka studied together in the school before eventually falling in love. The wedding is likely to take place in December this year in Mumbai. 

