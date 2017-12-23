Abhishek Bachchan shares heart-warming picture with daughter Aaradhya—See pic

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan is a doting husband to Aishwarya Rai and a protective father to Aaradhya Bachchan. The talented actor often shares pictures on social media of his family and keeps the fans satiated. His fans love to check out various rare moments shared by the actor on Instagram/Twitter.

His latest Instagram post is adorable and showcases the bond between a father and a daughter.

Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a picture with his 'superstar' Aaradhya.

Abhishek captioned the picture as “Daughters truly are...... Superstars! #tbt #fathersanddaughters” and looking at the picture really made our hearts melt.

Here is his Instagram post:

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Dec 20, 2017 at 11:45pm PST

Isn't it simply sweet? Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007 and were blessed with daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.