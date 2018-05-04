Abhishek Bachchan shares priceless throwback photo with Amitabh Bachchan — See pic

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday shared a priceless throwback picture on his Instagram account with his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The post was a reminder to the actor's fans that Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out is out at theatres already.

In the black and white photo, both Amitabh and Abhishek are donning white kurta-pyjamas and are seen walking side by side. Abhishek captioned the photo writing, "

A day ago, Abhishek had shared another photo with Ranbir Kapoor, attempting to beat their respective father, Amitabh and Rishi, at the pout game.

102 Not Out' is based on an eponymous Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi and hit the theatres on May 4. The story captures the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son, played by Rishi and a father, who is 102 and so full of life, played by Amitabh.

In the meantime, Abhishek is returning to face the camera after two years with 'Manmarziyan'. Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Manmarziyan' also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.