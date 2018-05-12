हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan welcomes wifey Aishwarya Rai on Instagram with a throwback picture

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to introduce Aish with an adorable picture.

Abhishek Bachchan welcomes wifey Aishwarya Rai on Instagram with a throwback picture
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai, who is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2018, made her much-awaited Instagram debut on Friday. The diva has garnered over 352k  followers in such a brief period. However, Instagram has not verified her handle aishwaryaraibachchan_arb yet and this has confused her fans to a great extent. To clear the air, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to introduce Aish with an adorable picture.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself and Aishwarya from Cannes 2007, Abhishek wrote, "Throwback to Cannes in 2007 shortly after our marriage. And now the Mrs. is on Instagram too @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb show the love guys. #MrsB''. 

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya shared a photo grid of her daughter Aaradhya from the time when she was born. Sharing the picture, Aish wrote, ''And I was born...again.” To which Abhishek wrote, 'How about a photo credit, Mrs B?".

Among the B-towners, actress Sonam Kapoor welcomed Aish on Instagram with a lovely note: ''My gorgeous co-ambassador is on Instagram! Can't wait to see you kill it at Cannes,'' wrote the newly-wed Sonam.

The former Miss World and actress, who has been a part of the Cannes Film Festival for over a decade, will be seen at the gala event soon once again.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Fanne Khan opposite Anil Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. 

Tags:
Aishwarya RaiAbhishek BachchanAishwarya Rai Instagramcannes 2018Sonam Kapoor
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor starrer song 'Chavanprash' from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to be unveiled on Monday

Must Watch