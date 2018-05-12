Abhishek Bachchan welcomes wifey Aishwarya Rai on Instagram with a throwback picture

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai, who is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2018, made her much-awaited Instagram debut on Friday. The diva has garnered over 352k followers in such a brief period. However, Instagram has not verified her handle aishwaryaraibachchan_arb yet and this has confused her fans to a great extent. To clear the air, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to introduce Aish with an adorable picture.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself and Aishwarya from Cannes 2007, Abhishek wrote, "Throwback to Cannes in 2007 shortly after our marriage. And now the Mrs. is on Instagram too @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb show the love guys. #MrsB''.

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya shared a photo grid of her daughter Aaradhya from the time when she was born. Sharing the picture, Aish wrote, ''And I was born...again.” To which Abhishek wrote, 'How about a photo credit, Mrs B?".

Among the B-towners, actress Sonam Kapoor welcomed Aish on Instagram with a lovely note: ''My gorgeous co-ambassador is on Instagram! Can't wait to see you kill it at Cannes,'' wrote the newly-wed Sonam.

The former Miss World and actress, who has been a part of the Cannes Film Festival for over a decade, will be seen at the gala event soon once again.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Fanne Khan opposite Anil Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.