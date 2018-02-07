Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account hacked

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account was on Wednesday hacked by pro-Pakistani Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim, which had earlier hacked veteran actor Anupam Kher's Twitter account.

As a result of the hacking, the verification tick on Abhishek's Twitter account vanished, and his cover photograph featured a missile that read "Ayyildiz Tim" in chalk.

Abhishek's profile also had several tweets in Turkish.

Twitter said in an official post: "Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly. Reminder: do not click on links in DMs coming from unknown accounts."

On Tuesday, it emerged that the Twitter accounts of Anupam, RSS leader and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and senior Indian journalist and Member of Parliament Swapan Dasgupta were hacked.

After his account was restored, Anupam sent out an advisory to his followers.

"To everyone on Twitter: Please don't open any link sent on your direct messages, however genuine they appear. That is the tool hackers are using to hack into your account. Please share this message with as many people as you can. Thanks."