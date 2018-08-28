हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Kapoor

The baby boy was born on August 28, 2018, at 3.38 am.

Abhishek Kapoor-Pragya Yadav become proud parents again, share adorable video—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav became proud parents to a baby boy this morning. It is their second child. Abhishek took to his social media handle and shared the news with his fans.

He posted an adorable video and wrote in the caption: “With the blessings of lord Shiva, In the wee hours of this morning, my jaan @pragyadav has bought another bundle of joy in to our lives. At 3.38 am today, 28 of august 2018, #isana ka bhaiya aa gaya. #jaibholenath. Both mother and son are doing fine and resting. Its gonna be a mad house with a lot more to go around #isanakafsana.”

The filmmaker is currently busy with his ambitious project 'Kedarnath'. The features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. It was earlier set to mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's beautiful daughter this year but looks like it will release next year now.

Abhishek is Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor's cousin. He married Pragya, a Swedish-Indian actress on May 4, 2015. She played the lead role in Amol Gupte's 2014 film 'Hawaa Hawaai'. It starred Saqib Saleem and Partho Gupte in the lead roles.

Many many congratulations to the couple!

