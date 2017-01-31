close
AbRam crashes daddy Shah Rukh Khan's live interview, surpasses all levels of cuteness – Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 15:15
Image courtesy- Video grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan is not just a star kid. Interestingly, the three-year-old kid is a superstar already. His adorable antics have made him the favourite child of the Internet.

Recently, AbRam walked in during King Khan's live interview and now the entire cyber world is going gaga over it. His innocent and lovable conversation with SRK has gone viral on social media.

Watch for yourself:

Last year, AbRam stole the limelight away from SRK when he waved to the fans from Mannat's balcony on his dad's 51st birthday.

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri became parents to their third child (AbRam) in 2013 through a surrogate mother.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 15:15

