AbRam crashes daddy Shah Rukh Khan's live interview, surpasses all levels of cuteness – Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan is not just a star kid. Interestingly, the three-year-old kid is a superstar already. His adorable antics have made him the favourite child of the Internet.

Recently, AbRam walked in during King Khan's live interview and now the entire cyber world is going gaga over it. His innocent and lovable conversation with SRK has gone viral on social media.

Watch for yourself:

We got to witness some very adorable moments between the doting dad SRK & little AbRam Khan during FB live chat with @TheViralFever! pic.twitter.com/BxB3LRQ3FR — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) 29 January 2017

Last year, AbRam stole the limelight away from SRK when he waved to the fans from Mannat's balcony on his dad's 51st birthday.

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri became parents to their third child (AbRam) in 2013 through a surrogate mother.