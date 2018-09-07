Achint Kaur was surprised by flak over Swara's masturbation scene

Mumbai: Actress Achint Kaur, who is known for portraying an independent and strong woman on the small screen, wonders why hypocrisy exists when films and TV shows depict bold subjects.

Achint will next be seen in a bold show, which seeks to push boundaries and has a parallel storyline commenting on sexual problems of young people today.

"We belong to the land of Kamasutra. I don't really know when hypocrisy took over. We make stories for the audience and these are common issues which are relatable," Achint said in a statement.

She says she was left surprised after seeing people's outburst over actress Swara Bhaskar's masturbation scene in the movie "Veere Di Wedding".

"It is funny how a normal act like masturbation can create such a huge hype. I was surprised that it became an issue even when Swara Bhaskar and Kiara Advani had similar scenes on-screen. We need to keep pushing the envelope every time for it to be accepted as normal overtime," added the "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" actress.

Achint's new series, starring Rajat Barmecha and Parul Gulati in lead roles, will go live on an OTT platform.