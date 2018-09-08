हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dia Mirza

Actor Dia Mirza launches debut collection of poems

A poetry collection, "The Sound of Silence", composed by debut author Akanksha G. Mittal explores the themes of love, longing, and liberation, and was launched by actor Dia Mirza here.

Actor Dia Mirza launches debut collection of poems

New Delhi: A poetry collection, "The Sound of Silence", composed by debut author Akanksha G. Mittal explores the themes of love, longing, and liberation, and was launched by actor Dia Mirza here.

Calling the collection a "refreshing and uplifting work", Mirza said on Wednesday that "poetry has remained constant" in her reading list.

"To know a poet's interpretation of love is always very revealing, because you discover things about love that you didn't really know, through someone else's eyes.

"What I've discovered about love from Akanksha is that how simple and powerful it can be," she told IANS at the book launch.

Mittal, also a Corporate Social Responsibility expert, said her book "The Sound of Silence" (Om Books International/Rs 195/160 pages) is an exploration of the "content of everyday human emotions".

The featuring 63 poems have been written over the course of last two years, and it was only in this year's beginning that "the thought of a book manifested" in her head.

Mittal hopes the simplicity of her verse finds resonance among the youth.

"I think the market for the (kind of) poetry I write is growing," she said.

"My style is more simple verse that is also relatable. The world is of storytellers and I try telling stories through my poetry."

The book, illustrated by Arijit Ganguly, has been endorsed by actors Farhan Akhtar and Tisca Chopra.

Tags:
Dia Mirzathe sound of silenceAkanksha G. MittalFarhan AkhtarTisca Chopra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close