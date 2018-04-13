Actor in me feels alive again: Divya Dutta on the National Award

Mumbai: Divya Dutta, who won the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film "Irada" at the 65th National Film Awards on Friday, says it is such achievements that make her feel alive as an actor.

"The actor in me feels alive again and grateful that there is appreciation pouring in. I am overjoyed with the news," Divya said.

She has been getting one good news after another.

"First, my film 'Manto' going to Cannes Film Festival and now the National Award...I am overwhelmed. After a 100 odd films, this is my first National Award and I am going to treasure this moment. It means the world," Divya added.

In "Irada", Divya played the role of a minister. The movie, which also features Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi, also bagged the Best Environment Film Award.

As the compassionate helper Shabbo in "Veer-Zaara" or as the lower-caste Jalebi in "Delhi-6", Divya has proved her versatility time and again with strong roles.

Her Bollywood journey had started in 1994 with "Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna".