Actor Sushant Singh Rajput turns entrepreneur

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in partnership with serial entrepreneur Varun Mathur, has made his entrepreneurial debut with the launch of Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Innsaei, an ancient Icelandic word for intuition, is a first-of-its-kind venture that is working on the convergence of intellectual property and emerging technologies.

The new venture aims to bring significant socio-economic and developmental transformations through creation and massification of intellectual property powered by emerging technologies.

Sushant, who is an engineer by qualification, said in a statement: "Emerging technologies are disrupting socio-cultural and economic structures at an exponential pace and this will impact key areas like education, employment, entertainment and health.

"This is the right time to collaborate and to create innovative solutions that will allow at a large scale, for people to be better prepared for these disruptions and to maximise the positive potential of opportunities enabled by emergent technologies. We felt the immediate and important need to create a collaborative structure that would address this and Innsaei is a manifestation of that dream."

Innsaei will operate on four diversified verticals that include Content and Communication, Health and Holistic Wellness, Education and Learning, and Business Incubation.

"It is rare to have a movie star with this kind of depth of knowledge across such a diverse set of areas. Innsaei is the embodiment of Sushant's thought leadership. It is a unique combination of strong intellectual property and emerging technologies that will allow us to maximise the potential of technological innovation," said Varun Mathur, Co-Founder, Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd.