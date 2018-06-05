हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor

Actors may come and go but Anil Kapoor is the only constant in 'Race' series

New Delhi: The biggest action-thriller of 2018 Race 3, helmed by Remo D'Souza is inching towards its release date. The film that has an interesting star cast Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, is all set to take over and dominate the first half of 2018. 

Well, the film has been making the right kind of noise much ahead of its release. From action-packed trailer to having some foot-tapping and heart-touching soundtracks, the third instalment of ‘Race’ series is bound to set new records. While a lot of actors have been a part of the Race franchise before, there is one actor who came and never left the team-Anil Kapoor.  

The 61-year-old actor has impressed the audience as Inspector Robert D’Costa in the first two parts and is ready to treat his fans with a different character ‘Shamsher’ in Race 3.

The actor has upped his fashion game with every franchise and broken stereotypes. His looks in all the instalments were deeply loved by the audience. Anil is a big-time fitness enthusiast and has defied his age by donning different looks in all his movies. Not to mention, his daughters Rhea and Sonam Kapoor are known for their style statements in Bollywood.

In Race 3, the actor will be seen sporting a 'salt and pepper' beard for the first time in  No wonder, we can't stop gushing over his pictures from the film.

Check out his transformation in pictures:

‘Race 3’ promises to be even more happening than its previous instalments, with Salman Khan joining the franchise, Jacqueline and Daisy’s stunning avatars to Bobby Deol‘s unbelievable transformation.

The power-packed trailer had already received a humungous response on the internet and had garnered a lot of views.

Releasing on Eid 2018, 'Race 3' is a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs, all in equal proportion. 

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza.

