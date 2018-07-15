हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actors not allowed to have fears: Kajol

Actress Kajol says there is no place for fears in her profession as people expect them to be perfect all the time.

New Delhi: Actress Kajol says there is no place for fears in her profession as people expect them to be perfect all the time.

"I feel that in this profession and in this field, we are not allowed to have fears of any sort. We are supposed to kind of just go out there be perfect, incredible, amazing and not have any faults. We are supposed to be perfect all the time," Kajol told IANS in a recorded response. 

"I am very clear on the fact that we all are imperfect. Not only me, we all are imperfect and we all are humans and we have a right to be human as much as we can."

The actress says she has started embracing her fears.

"I have a lot of doubts... 'Can I do this or not, should I do this or should I not?' Especially, when the stage is big and many people are looking at you, many people are judging you and there is so much of critic happening. 

"So, I think yes, you need to have faith in them on a daily basis. You have to calm them down and work through them."

Kajol, daughter of actress Tanuja, made her Hindi film debut with Rahul Rawail's "Bekhudi" in 1992, and was known as the most natural actress of the 1990s. She was always clear what type of roles she wanted to do, the genres she wanted to explore and she was confident about taking a break to enjoy family time.

She went on to do projects like "Yeh Dillagi", "Karan Arjun", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Bambai Ka Babu", "Gupt: The Hidden Truth", "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", "Ishq", "Dushman", "Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Raju Chacha" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." -- some bombed and some worked their magic at the box office.

Kajol dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney.Pixar's "Incredibles 2". She lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl. 

What next? 

"I would like to surprise myself. Currently, I am just challenging myself to go through the promotion of 'Eela'." 

