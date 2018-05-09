Actress Meenakshi Thapa murder case: Amit Jaiswal, Preeti Surin found guilty

New Delhi: Nepali actress Meenakshi Thapa was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in 2012 by co-workers she met during a film shoot in Mumbai. The actress had met and befriended accused Amit Jaiswal and Preeti Surin during the filming of Madhur Bhandarkar's hit film 'Heroine' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

The Bombay sessions court has found both Amit and Preeti guilty under section 302, 364 A, 120B, 201, and IT ACT, reportedly.

Meenakshi had reportedly told Amit and Preeti about her coming from an affluent family and that led to her murder eventually. She even shared with them about 'acting' being just a hobby for her.

The accused then took Meenakshi to Gorakhpur on the pretext of giving her work in Bhojpuri films. However, they made several phone calls to her place and threatened to kill her if the ransom was not given. According to several reports, Amit and Priti allegedly asked for Rs 15 lakh from Meenakshi's family but her mother only managed to arrange for Rs 60,000.

The actress was later beheaded. They threw her body in a water tank in and carried her head with them for a long time. Meenakshi's head was thrown away from a running bus, reportedly.