Actress Nafisa Ali diagnosed with Peritoneal, Ovarian cancer; shares heartwarming post—See pics

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and veteran actress Nafisa Ali recently shocked her fans by announcing that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. The gorgeous theatre personality in a series of picture posts on Instagram revealed that she has Peritoneal and Ovarian cancer will take its own course of time to cure.

Nafisa first disclosed about cancer in a post where she posed with Sonia Gandhi. She wrote in the caption: “Just met my precious friend who wished me luck & to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer.”

Further, she shared some family pictures and in one of the posts, she wrote: “Happy Birthday my darling Pia and my children are my reason to get better through my cancer struggle and overcome . It’s just going to take its own course with Peritoneal & Ovarian cancer.”

Her family is by her side in this time of crisis and is a solid backbone to the actress.

Nafisa made her debut in movies with Shashi Kapoor's 'Junoon' in 1979. She also starred in 'Major Saab', 'Life In a Metro', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and more recently in 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'.

The actress is a member of the Congress party and contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Nafisa Ali is married to Arjuna Award-winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and has three children.

Here's wishing Nafisa Ali a speedy recovery!