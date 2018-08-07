हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sandeepa Dhar

Actress Sandeepa Dhar's dance moves will set the temperature soaring- Watch videos

Sandeepa's dancing skills will make your jaw drop.  

Actress Sandeepa Dhar&#039;s dance moves will set the temperature soaring- Watch videos
Pic courtesy: @iamsandeepadhar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Sandeepa Dhar, who made her acting debut with  Rajshri Production's Isi Life Mein opposite actor Akshay Oberoi, is a dancing diva. The pretty girl loves to dance, and dancing seems to be her passion.

Sandeepa shared a number of videos on Instagram where she can be seen grooving to popular Bollywood tracks with choreographer Melvin Louis.

Sandeepa's dancing skills will make your jaw drop.

Take a look at some of her videos here:

In one of her posts, she wrote: "DILBAR DILBAR!!!  Loveeee this song, brings back so many childhood memories. I remember @sushmitasen47 killing it in the original. Had such a great time dancing to this with the super talented & my favorite @melvinlouis !! It was a killer of a routine to learn! Thank u Mel for always pushing me to do better! Hope u guys enjoy it! Lemme know ! :) @milapzaveri @nikkhiladvani @tanishkbagchi @tseries.official #dilbardilbar #satyamevajayate #dancecover (sic)."

 Here's another video that will leave you spellbound:

"This is what went down behind the scenes of my 1st ever dance cover in a saree. This is what I do when u play 90’s music & don’t give me choreography. Watch the video till the end to c the epic madness of @melvinlouis & me ! I think I lost it that day!  #bts #notplanned #handstandinasaree #madness #superfun (sic)."

 

 

 

Sandeepa Dhar has been a part of a number of other films and the list includes - Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2, Tiger Shroff's debut film Heropanti, Global Baba, 7 Hours to Go etc.

Tags:
Sandeepa DharSandeepa Dhar danceSandeepa Dhar dance videosSandeepa Dhar Bollywood danceSandeepa Dhar Instagram

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close