Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma hits back at trolls like a true boss lady! Check comments

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'.

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town actress Adah Sharma is an avid social media user. She enjoys a massive fanbase online and her Instagram is a pool of inspiring videos and clicks. Her fans love to follow and know each and every update about her upcoming ventures.

Adah recently shared a link to her funny beauty parody video which is available on YouTube. And she got a great response to it. Later, she posted some pictures on Instagram and along with the heaps of praises she got some snarky comments too.

But Adah like a true boss lady shut them up in the most hilarious way! This was one of the pictures for which she got trolled:

 

Check out the screen grab of some comments here:

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'. Soon, she moved to South film industry and did some great work in Telugu and Kannada films. In 2017, she was seen in 'Commando 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.

The actress will begin shooting for 'Commando 3' opposite Vidyut Jammwal. Meanwhile she has almost wrapped up filming 'Charlie Chaplin 2' with Prabhudheva marking her debut in Tamil. She will also be seen in 'Soulmate' which happens to be a bilingual in English and Hindi. She will be seen playing a double role in the film. 

