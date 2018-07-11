हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma makes the denim-on-denim trend look smouldering—See Pics

The pretty actor recently took to the photo-sharing site and posted some pictures.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is an avid social media user who likes to keep her fanbase happy by regularly sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram and Twitter pages. The pretty actor recently took to the photo-sharing site and posted some pictures.

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'. Adah rocks the denim-on-denim trend and shows how to make it look smouldering.

Check out her pictures:

 

Isn't she looking gorgeous?

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'. Soon, she moved to South film industry and did some great work in Telugu and Kannada films. In 2017, she was seen in 'Commando 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

The actress will begin shooting for 'Commando 3' opposite Vidyut Jammwal. Meanwhile she has almost wrapped up filming 'Charlie Chaplin 2' with Prabhudheva marking her debut in Tamil. She will also be seen in 'Soulmate' which happens to be a bilingual in English and Hindi. She will be seen playing a double role in the film.

