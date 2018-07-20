हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma shows you how to get red carpet ready in 'one minute'—Watch video

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular actress Adah Sharma is a social media delight. The young and peppy star is an avid user of Instagram and Twitter. Her fans love to check her updates on social media handles as they get an insight into Adah's world of fun.

She recently took to Instagram and posted a make-up tutorial video where she shows how to ace that red carpet look in just one minute. Watch it here:

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'. Soon, she moved to South film industry and did some great work in Telugu and Kannada films. In 2017, she was seen in 'Commando 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

The actress will begin shooting for 'Commando 3' opposite Vidyut Jammwal. Meanwhile, she has almost wrapped up filming 'Charlie Chaplin 2' with Prabhudheva marking her debut in Tamil. She will also be seen in 'Soulmate' which happens to be bilingual in English and Hindi. She will be seen playing a double role in the film.

 

 

