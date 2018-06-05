हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma sizzles on the cover of 'LIFESTYLE' magazine

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Adah Sharma best known for her debut film '1920' has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. The actress recently featured on the cover of 'LIFESTYLE' magazine and looks super sizzling wearing a red dress. 

Adah will begin shooting for her next project titled 'Commando 3' this month and is wrapping up her shoot for 'Charlie Chaplin 2' opposite Prabhudheva. Besides, she will be seen in an English-Hindi venture called 'Soulmate' where she plays a double role. Check out her magazine cover here:

In the magazine, Adah has opened up on her various upcoming ventures. She reportedly revealed that she will be seen in two more Hindi films playing roles that the audience hasn't seen her play before. 

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'. Soon, she moved to South film industry and did some great work in Telugu and Kannada films. In 2017, she was seen in 'Commando 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'. 
 
so, how did you like her cover shoot?

