Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma stuns in a dazzling gown at Lux Golden Rose Awards—See pics

The peppy actress has also bagged her next big Telugu venture titled 'Kalki'. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma was recently seen at the Lux Golden Rose Awards in Mumbai and she made a stunning debut on the red carpet wearing a dazzling gown by Kalki fashions.

Adah kept her makeup minimal and accessorised her look with Azotiique jewellery. Check out her pics here:

Meanwhile, Adah has completed the London schedule for 'Commando 3' where she has done some crazy stunts. Also, she busy with her Tamil debut with Prabhudheva titled 'Charlie Chaplin 2' which is the 'No Entry' sequel.

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'. Soon, she moved to South film industry and did some great work in Telugu and Kannada films. In 2017, she was seen in 'Commando 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

She will be seen in 'Soulmate' which happens to be bilingual in English and Hindi. She will be seen playing a double role in the film. The peppy actress has also bagged her next big Telugu venture titled 'Kalki'. Dr Rajasekhar film is helmed by 'Queen' director Prasanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

