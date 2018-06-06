हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma works out wearing a saree, video goes viral—Watch

This sure can inspire many to pump up the iron.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma sure knows how to hog the limelight. A social media favourite, Adah recently took to Instagram and shared her fitness video. After Union Minister  Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore put out the fitness challenge task on social media, tagging others, several celebs have done their bit to make India a fit country.

Adah took up the fit India challenge and added her own twist to it. She worked out not in any fancy gym but at a terrace and that too wearing a saree. Yes! She actually can be seen doing sweating out using a training prop—Mudgal.

She wrote: “Since this is a Fit INDIA challenge, I'm going all INDIAN. (I'm patenting the wearing saree and working out look.... Other actresses pls don't copy SAREE workouts ). One doesn't need fancy gyms or large resources for a fit body. Recently I visited an akhaada in interior Maharashtra and was inspired by the fitness levels. They used their own body weight and simple props to train. One of them was a Mudgal.

Mudgals have been used in India since ancient times. Using them Strengthens muscles, increase flexibility of the shoulders, helps body coordination, keep your spine supple and core very very strong I've been using the Mudgal for the past 6 months now. I've accepted your #FitnessChallenge @samyuktahornad

#HumFitTohIndiaFit a super initiative by @ra_rathore. And I challenge my insta family to upload your fitness workouts

Watch video:

 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

This sure can inspire many to pump up the iron. The video has garnered as many as 1,617,780 views on Instagram so far.

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'. Soon, she moved to South film industry and did some great work in Telugu and Kannada films. In 2017, she was seen in 'Commando 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'. 

 

 

 

