Adah Sharma's funny dance on 'Muqabla Muqabla Laila' will drive away your Monday blues—Watch

New Delhi: Talented B-Town actress Adah Sharma is quite an active celeb on social media. She keeps her fan army happy with regular updates about her upcoming projects and hilarious videos. The actress recently shared a video on social media which showed her funny side.

The actress can be seen grooving to a popular Prabhdheva track 'Muqabla Muqabla Laila'. Watch it here:

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.

Adah got the Filmfare Best Female Debut nomination for her debut role in '1920'. Soon, she moved to South film industry and did some great work in Telugu and Kannada films. In 2017, she was seen in 'Commando 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

The actress will begin shooting for 'Commando 3' opposite Vidyut Jammwal. Meanwhile, she has almost wrapped up filming 'Charlie Chaplin 2' with Prabhudheva marking her debut in Tamil. She will also be seen in 'Soulmate' which happens to be bilingual in English and Hindi. She will be seen playing a double role in the film.