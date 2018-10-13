Adhyayan Suman on MeToo: I was shamed and humiliated when I shared my story 2 years back

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman has reacted to the ongoing #MeToo movement in Bollywood. He reflected on the same and tweeted about how two years back when he shared his story, how he was shamed and humiliated.

Adhyayan in a series of tweets wrote: A lot of people asking me to share my #metoo story...I am sorry but when I did that 2 years ago I was shamed and humiliated...my parents whom I love the most had to listen to some obscene things on National tv ..I was clearly told that a guy with a failed career doesn’t

Have the right to share his painful and dark experience. The handful of people who supported me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. And I am happy that at lest this moment is giving a chance to all the people who have had to #MeToo

Suppress their dark and depressing experiences for so long ..I hope all these people at least get their closure without being judged the way I was! #MeToo

For the uninitiated, Adhyayan had alleged in 2015 that while he was in a relationship with actress Kangana Ranaut, she physically abused him. He also accused her of using expletives and doing black magic on him.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is currently hit by #MeToo wave as several big names such as Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Bahl have been accused of sexual harassment.

It all started after actress Tanushree Dutta in one of her recent interviews alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of movie 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008. The incident allegedly happened while they filming a dance song.