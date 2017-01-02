Aditya Roy Kapur is now officially on Facebook!

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur has finally joined social media. The 31-year-old actor on Monday finally addressed his fans on Facebook by communicating with them live online.

The 'Fitoor' actor also answered a few questions which his followers asked him during the live session. ARK seemed really amused to grace the social media with his presence. Interestingly, this was his first time on Facebook ever.

Check out his online hangout here:

On the cinema front, his upcoming film 'Ok Jaanu' is about to release. With this, Aditya will once again be sharing the screen space with diva Shraddha Kapoor. The flick is directed by Shaad Ali.

'Ok Jaanu' is an official remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.