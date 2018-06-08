हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

After a brief hiatus, comedy king Kapil Sharma returns to Twitter

Kapil Sharma shared a music video on Twitter on Thursday

New Delhi: Controversy's favourite child Kapil Sharma has made a much-awaited comeback on Twitter after a gap of almost two months. The comedy king had a rather public war of words with a Bollywood journalist, which probably compelled him to stay away from social media for two months. Kapil shared a music video and also announced that he would have a chat session with his fans on Thursday.

He tweeted, "Hello friends .. hope all well .. let’s have a chat tonight by 11 pm .. till then listen to this Punjabi dance number by my friends @drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwide"

During the chat session, one of his fans asked him about his absence from all the social media platforms. To which the actor replied that he was travelling.

For the uninitiated, Kapil went on an abusive rant against a journalist and accused him of maligning his image on Twitter. He later made an abusive phone call to the journalist, which was recorded and released on the internet. In return, Kapil had then sent a legal notice to the journalist seeking a public apology and Rs 100 crore for allegedly publishing defamatory articles against him.

Now that the actor is back we expect to see him on television really soon!

