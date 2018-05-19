After a successful release, Deadpool and Spiderman groove to Ranveer Singh's 'Khalibali'-Watch

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, who lent his voice to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in the Hindi version of Hollywood film 'Deadpool 2', seem to have found a fan in the Marvel superheroes Deadpool and Spiderman. In a hilarious mashup posted by an Instagram user, the two superheroes can be seen dancing to the popular Hindi song from the magnum opus, Padmaavat, which features Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Check out the video here:

The video is proof that no matter if you are a spiderman, superman or any other man with supernatural powers, when there's Ranveer Singh's song playing, you better let your guard down and groove.

The film is about an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, "Deadpool" is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. 'Deadpool 2', brought to India by Fox Star India, was released on May 18.

The makers were keen to cast a star who would resonate with Deadpool's personality and Ranveer's wit and edgy personality was a perfect match, as per IANS.

"Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He's a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest superhero film," Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios told IANS.

Apart from Ryan Reynolds, the sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.

(With inputs from IANS)