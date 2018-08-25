हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sidharth Malhotra

After Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra breaks silence on his relationship status

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has finally put an end to all the speculations surrounding his relationship. The actor has revealed that he is single and is not looking for any relationship right now.

After Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra breaks silence on his relationship status

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has finally put an end to all the speculations surrounding his relationship. The actor has revealed that he is single and is not looking for any relationship right now.

During an interview with DNA, when Sidharth was asked if he is single, he said, "Yes, I’m single. I’m not looking for love right now as well. I came to Mumbai with a dream. I need to do a lot of things to achieve my goals. I want to put all my energies in it." 

 "Professionally, I don’t have any regrets. I have never wanted to do the same thing. I have learnt something from every film. Yes, of course, the best is yet to come. Personally, too (pauses), there’s nothing. You can’t really call them regrets. Right now, I don’t have the luxury of choosing my personal life over my professional life. In this phase of my life, I have no time or space for it, " he added.

Coincidentally, Sidharth's ex-girlfriend  Alia Bhatt also cleared the air about dating Ranbir Kapoor. The actress said that she is not single.

Both Sidharth and Alia were rumoured to be dating for a long time but none of them ever accepted or denied the rumour. Their break-up was equally hush.

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Parineeti Chopra.

The film produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh will be helmed by Prashant Singh. Jabariya Jodi presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment may carry along with it the beautiful essence of a small town.

