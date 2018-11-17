हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
After Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment for his illness at NYC with wifey Neetu Kapoor. While the actor urged his fans to respect privacy and not speculate about his health, several celebs have visited the Kapoor senior in New York. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Rishi had some A-listers as guests of late. The latest to visit him was Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri and his daughter Suhana Khan.

Thanking the actor, Rishi took to his Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @iamsrk Gauri and Suhana! Very gracious of you."

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote: “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my wellwishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,Iwill be back soon!”

A few days back, Rishi shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen enjoying his afternoon stroll with actor and old friend Anupam Kher in Manhattan, New York.

Sonali Bendre too is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York. The actress has put up a brave front and has been sharing inspiring notes and her pictures sporting a bald look. She regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!

Rishi KapoorShah Rukh KhanGauri KhanSuhana Khansonali bendre

