After Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh to get Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Padmaavat'

New Delhi: After delivering a path-breaking performance as Khilji in Padmaavat, Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh is all set to add another feather to his glorious hat. The actor will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for Best Actor for his performance in Padmaavat.

Ranveer was hailed as Bollywood's most loved antagonist after he played the nerve-wracking character Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.His film not only got critical acclaim but also took the box office by storm by earning over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It also became Ranveer's first film to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

"We take immense pleasure to inform you that you have been finalised for The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for the memorable role for the Padmaavat," the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award committee wrote to Ranveer announcing his award.

This is already the third Best Actor award that Ranveer has picked up for his outstanding performance in Padmaavat.

Apart from Ranveer, Anushka Sharma will also be awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her successful movies as a producer. Anushka's production house has produced NH 10, Phillauri and Pari so far.

(With inputs from ANI)