हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
actor ayushmann khurrana

After Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with Ekta Kapoor for his next

Powerhouse of talent Ayushmannn  Khurrana, who has been the king of Box Office with two back to back hits Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, is all set to collaborate with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actress Nushrat Bharucha in a comedy film being backed by Ekta Kapoor who has had a stupendous  year with the success of Veere di wedding and various web series. The film is directed by Raaj Shanndilyaa. The new pairing will be a visual treat for the audience as both have given massively successful films this year.

After Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with Ekta Kapoor for his next

New Delhi: Powerhouse of talent Ayushmannn  Khurrana, who has been the king of Box Office with two back to back hits Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, is all set to collaborate with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actress Nushrat Bharucha in a comedy film being backed by Ekta Kapoor who has had a stupendous  year with the success of Veere di wedding and various web series. The film is directed by Raaj Shanndilyaa. The new pairing will be a visual treat for the audience as both have given massively successful films this year.

The leading actors along with Ekta Kapoor and director Raaj Shaandilyaa were spotted having dinner together to celebrate their upcoming next in Mumbai.  

The actors will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. 

Talking about the collaborations Nushrat shares, "After working with Ekta in the past, this is a homecoming of sorts for me. I am excited to work with Ayushmann for this comedy entertainer. Interestingly, this year has been [favorable] for strong content-driven films; and this film will, hopefully, continue this tide," further referring to the script by debutant director Raaj Shaandilyaa — who has previously written Jabariya Jodi, Welcome Back and Bhoomi — as one that is "supremely entertaining".
 
The movie is all set to roll in the first week of December. 

 

Tags:
actor ayushmann khurranaEkta Kapoorbadhaai hoAndhadhun

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close