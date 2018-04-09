After bail in blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan thanks fans with 'tears of gratitude' for supporting him

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan has opened up for the first time after coming out of the Jodhpur Central jail. The actor thanked all his through an emotional tweet on Monday. The actor walked out of the Jodhpur jail after a sessions court granted him bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which he was given a five-year jail sentence.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless."

The 'Dabangg' actor was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. However, other co-accused including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari were acquitted of all charges.

Salman spent two nights inside the Jodhpur Central Jail. After the actor was given bail and arrived in Mumbai, his fans thronged his residence at Galaxy apartments just to catch a glimpse of the actor in the night. The legion of fans waited for their Bhaijaan who did thank them and waved at them from his balcony.

In fact, not just his fan force but almost everyone from the entertainment industry heaved a sigh and welcomed Salman back home. In fact, several actors were spotted visiting Galaxy Apartments in the night to meet the Khan. From Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah to Ramesh Taurani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan etc—all were seen in attendance.

On the work front, Salman has some interesting films like 'Race 3', 'Bharat'. He will be seen hosting 'Dus Ka Dum' and twelfth season of the reality show Bigg Boss, reportedly.

Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3' has an ensemble star cast of Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. He will also start working in brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Ali Abbas Zafar.