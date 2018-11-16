हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

After turning into bridesmaid for an ad shoot, Janhvi Kapoor heads to Manish Malhotra's store

A day after the ad shoot, Janhvi was clicked by the shutterbugs on Friday heading to her favourite designer Manish Malhotra's store in Khar. 

After turning into bridesmaid for an ad shoot, Janhvi Kapoor heads to Manish Malhotra&#039;s store
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Daughters of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are getting prettier day by day! The sisters have a strong bond which is visible whenever they post a picture or video together. While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak', reports are that Khushi will too make her foray in the industry.

On Thursday, latest pictures of Janhvi were out in which she was seen shooting for an ad commercial for which she had turned herself into stunning bridesmaid. She had donned a nice light coloured lehenga with flowers beautifully accessorised in her hair for the shoot.

A day after the ad shoot, Janhvi was on Friday clicked by the shutterbugs heading to her favourite designer Manish Malhotra's store in Khar. Janhvi, who is a breath to the sore eyes, appeared in casuals in denim jacket which she teamed with a light green tee.

Take a look at her photos here:

Janhvi made her stunning debut in movies this year with 'Dhadak', a film by Shashank Khaitan. It was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and also marked the debut of Ishaan Khatter. The film is the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

The young and talented actress has come on board Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'. The movie will be set in the times of Mughal dynasty. 'Takht' stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Yes, it's an out-and-out starry ensemble cast which only KJo can manage to get on board.

Janhvi and sister Khushi Kapoor are known for their distinct style sense and have a huge fan following. After Janhvi, all eyes are set on Khushi's big screen debut in Bollywood. 

Janhvi recently shot for 'Koffee With Karan' season 6 along with Arjun Kapoor.

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorManish MalhotraKaran JoharMalaika AroraArjun Kapoor

