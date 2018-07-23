हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

After Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds-See first pic

 "Keep an eye out. Coming soon."

After Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds-See first pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most promising Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone will be the newest addition at Madame Tussauds with her wax figure set for attractions in London and Delhi. Soon after the news surfaced on social media, her Padmaavat co-star Shahid Kapoor too shared a picture that suggests that he will get a wax statue at Madame Tusaauds soon.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid wrote, "Keep an eye out. Coming soon."

 

Keep an eye out. Coming soon.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Deepika's statue will launch in London in early 2019, while the Delhi figure will be unveiled a few months later. However, we are yet to know the details about Shahid's figure.

The Delhi museum currently showcases wax figures of Indian personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and others. 

Recently, Shahid bought his dream home in Mumbai's Worli. According to a dnaindia.com report, Shahid has bought a duplex on Tower B's of 42nd and 43rd floor of a skyscraper named Three Sixty West. He paid 2.91 crores as stamp duty to the government for its registration, the report suggests.

The sea-facing property is spread over 8,625 sq ft and will the actor will get 6 car parking slots.

Tags:
Shahid KapoorMadame TussaudsDeepika PadukoneWax statueKareena Kapoor KhanHrithik RoshanShah Rukh Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close