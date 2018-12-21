After hosting a star-studded reception, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas leave for New York?

New Delhi: After hosting a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday, newlywed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly flown back to West, where they have their other nest.

A photo of the couple, shared by a fan has been doing the round on the internet and it appears that Nickyanka were leaving the country, to head back to New York.

In the photo, Nick is seen wearing a black t-shirt with a brown jacket while Priyanka is wearing a trench coat and accessorised her outfit with round sunnies and mangalsutra. Both were all smile as they posed for the camera.

Take a look at the photo here:

Priyanka and Nick hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception for her friends and extended family members on December 19th.

On December 20, the couple hosted their third reception, which saw in attendance several biggies from B-Town, namely Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vivaan Shah, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza-Sahil Sangha, AR Rahman, Kajol, Tanisha, Abbas-Mustan, veteran actor Madhu, Kabir Bedi, newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, director-producer Indra Kumar, Hema Malini, Harman Baweja and director Tanuja Chandra.

Photos and videos from the reception have been doing round on over the internet since the last night.