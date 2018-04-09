After KRK's tweet on 'stomach cancer', Bhojpuri star says 'don't trust doctors'; gets trolled

New Delhi: One of the most controversial celebrities on social media, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK recently made a revelation on social media about his health. An official Twitter handle by the name of KRKBOXOFFICE shared the press -release claiming that the celebrity suffers from stomach cancer, leaving his fans shocked.

Check out his previous tweet:

This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018

Now, the same official handle has shared an update on his health which states that the Bhojpuri actor-producer after checking with other doctors has found out that he is actually suffering from stage 1 and not stage 3 stomach cancer. The recent tweet also mentions how will be fit and fine in 6 months.

Check out the latest tweet here:

This is KRK’s Press release about his health condition. pic.twitter.com/irc4jbobmQ — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 8, 2018

However, after this update, the KRK got trolled on social media. Here's are some of the reactions:

Who was giving you wishes? — Saswata Mukhopadhyay (@CyberSasu) April 8, 2018

Nautanki — Javed Akhtar (@JavedAk56) April 8, 2018

God bless him.... — Smarty Smart (@smartlysmartz) April 8, 2018

So we again finally agree that this krk is — Partha Chakraborty (@trueppc) April 8, 2018

KRK often courted trouble for his controversial statements, targetting other celebrities. The Bhojpuri film producer started his career with 'Deshdrohi' in 2008 and later went on to hog limelight for various reasons.

The actor-producer also appeared in season 3 of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'. He was seen in a cameo in superhit Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

His jibes on Twitter landed him in a soup and his account was suspended not once but twice.

He tweeting against the Khan trinity of Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir, alleging that the three of them forced Twitter to suspend his account. Then, he went on to claim that SRK told a filmmaker that he will finish all the critics. Now, after creating a lot of drama online with what was seen as his comeback, Twitter suspended his account again. Earlier, he accused Aamir Khan of pushing Twitter to suspend his account. Reportedly he even issued a statement naming Aamir's involvement in the suspension of his Twitter account.